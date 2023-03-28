Thai durian makes another Chinese conquest with THB500m export deal

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Thai durian exporters and Yunnan Dimiao Electronic Commerce Ltd. Under the deal, the Chinese company will buy 500 million baht of durians from Thailand over five years. The Thai fruit will be resold in China mainly via online channels.

The export deal has dampened fears that China’s move to grow its own durians would hit exports from Thailand.

On Monday, Commerce permanent secretary Kirati Ratchano also held talks with seven Chinese trade promotion offices, as well as officials from Vientiane and Hanoi to discuss fruit trading in the region, which is one of Thailand’s biggest markets.

On Tuesday, Thai trade delegates are visiting major customs checkpoints in Yunnan, including the Mohan road and railway checkpoints on the Laos border, to check preparations for Thai fruit cargoes in the upcoming harvest season.

Trade between Thailand and Yunnan province totalled 80.53 billion baht in 2022, with 38.98 billion baht in Thai exports and 41.55 billion baht in imports. Thailand’s major exports to Yunnan are fruits, frozen chicken, chemicals, ore, machines and components. Thai imports from Yunnan are fruits and vegetables, fertiliser, machines and electrical appliances.