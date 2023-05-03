Shanghai joins BOI to woo Thai investors in Bangkok roadshow

Thailand’s infrastructure and industrial zones, especially the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), also meet the investors’ demands, he said.

Narit added that the EEC had the potential to be linked with the Shanghai Lingang Free Trade Zone in the future.

Chinese business leaders are also impressed with Thailand’s strong supply chains, supportive industries, as well as a skilled workforce and tax privileges, he said.

“Plus Thailand has good ties with everyone, which makes it a good manufacturing base for Chinese businesses,” he added.

Chinese investors can also make use of Thailand’s RCEP free-trade agreement to export to 15 member nations.

On the other hand, China is also crucial to the Thai economy in terms of trade, investment and tourism. Before the pandemic, Thailand saw about 11 million Chinese tourists a year and this year some 5 million are expected to land on Thai soil, he said.

China is also Thailand’s top trade partner with bilateral trade accounting for 17% of Thailand’s total foreign transactions, he said.

Narit added that Chinese businesses are also the biggest investors in Thailand, accounting for 18% of all foreign investment last year.

In the first quarter of this year, Chinese companies applied for BOI privileges worth 25 billion baht, marking an 87% surge compared to the same period last year. Most of the investments are for manufacturing electronic products, electric vehicles, digital technology and chemical products, Narit said.

Shanghai is one of China’s most economically developed cities and is considered a global financial hub. It is the largest city in China by population and has a highly diversified economy, which was valued at 4.47 trillion yuan or about US$65 billion last year.