IEAT plans to turn seawater into freshwater for eastern seaboard estates

There are many industrial estates scattered around the eastern seaboard thanks to the deep seaport and international airport in Rayong’s Map Ta Phut area.

Desalinating seawater requires heavy investment and careful consideration from all aspects, IEAT governor Veeris Ammarapala said on Friday. He added that the authority will conduct the study in coordination with irrigation and water resource management agencies.

“We will also draw up a plan to utilise the by-products of the desalination process, namely salt,” he said. “The IEAT will also look into the possibility of developing more water sources to feed factories to boost the value of desalination investments.”

He added that the study was part of the plan for sustainable water management in the East to ensure the stability of industrial estates as well as eliminate the yearly flooding and drought problems that have plagued local communities.

The IEAT governor said he was confident that there is enough water available to cover eastern industrial estates despite the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD)’s forecast that rainfall in the third quarter will be up to 10% less than the previous quarter.

TMD has also forecast that the overall rain this year will be 39% less year on year due to the El Nino effect.

Veeris said IEAT’s own reservoirs coupled with those under the Royal Irrigation Department, which are up to 70% full, will provide enough water for the eastern seaboard.

“We should start worrying if next year’s drought lasts longer than this year’s as it would render the reservoirs unable to replenish their supply adequately for the entire year,” he added.