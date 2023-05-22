New 450-baht daily wage rate will not benefit Thais, warns TCC
The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) is advising the next government to carefully review its plan to raise the daily minimum wage to 450 baht.
Tawatchai Setjinda, chair of TCC’s economic development committee for the Central region, said the 450-baht minimum daily wage for unskilled workers would only benefit the migrant workforce. This is because most Thais are employed as skilled labourers.
The Move Forward Party, which won the May 14 general election, has promised that its government will raise the daily minimum wage to 450 baht nationwide within the first 100 days in office.
The daily minimum wage currently varies from province to province, ranging between 328 baht and 354 baht after the latest wage hike. The last hike was implemented in October last year.
Tawatchai explained that since most migrant workers send their earnings back home, increasing the wages will not really increase the money circulating in the local economy.
He said the daily minimum wage should be left up to the tripartite wage committee as it comprises representatives of workers, employers and the government, instead of being dictated by the Cabinet.
Tawatchai added that the wage committee would consider proper rates based on inflation and the cost of living in the provinces.
He also called on the Move Forward to give the six economic portfolios – Industry, Commerce, Energy, Transport, Finance and Agriculture ministries – to capable persons.
He said the individuals holding these six portfolios should have the experience and be willing to work with the private sector to drive up the economy.