New 450-baht daily wage rate will not benefit Thais, warns TCC

Tawatchai Setjinda, chair of TCC’s economic development committee for the Central region, said the 450-baht minimum daily wage for unskilled workers would only benefit the migrant workforce. This is because most Thais are employed as skilled labourers.

The Move Forward Party, which won the May 14 general election, has promised that its government will raise the daily minimum wage to 450 baht nationwide within the first 100 days in office.

The daily minimum wage currently varies from province to province, ranging between 328 baht and 354 baht after the latest wage hike. The last hike was implemented in October last year.