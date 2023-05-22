No impact on Thai economy from delay in formation of new government: Arkhom

Arkhom said that current Thai economic development policies and strategies that support clean energy and higher technology industries should carry the country steadily forward without much disruption while the new Thai coalition government is being formed.

Meanwhile, the Thai economy remains adequately healthy with continuing growth and stability which should help maintain investors' confidence.

Thai exports may have slowed down in the past 4-5 months for certain goods, but agricultural goods and food-related exports remain fairly strong.

In addition, state financial institutions such as the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives and the Export-Import Bank of Thailand continue to provide capital financing to help small and medium-sized enterprises boost their exports.