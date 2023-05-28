Tax chief says new govt may not be set up in time to extend diesel tax cut

It was the seventh successive tax cut on diesel fuel.

The five baht per litre tax cut was projected to cause a loss in revenue of 20 billion baht – about 10 billion baht per month – during the two months.

“This issue should be decided by the new government, but if the government is not set up before the tax cut expires we will have to consider what to do,” Ekniti told the Thai-language news outlet Thansettakij, a member of Nation Group.

“I’ve not talked to the energy minister and I have not informed him yet that we will not extend the measure,” he added.