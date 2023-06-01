Bangkok’s call to restore tax on rich landowners rejected by Finance Ministry

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has called for the new government to reinstate the old tax to ensure higher revenue for local administrations.

Chadchart cited shopping mall-rich Phaya Thai district, where he said revenue had fallen from 10.7 million baht per year previously to 1.08 million baht under the new law.

Chadchart said the old land and buildings tax collected 12.5% of sales and rent but revenue had fallen under the new tax, which is based on land value alone.

A Finance Ministry source countered that Phaya Thai district’s low revenue in 2021 and 2022 was due to the 90% tax cut handed to businesses to soften Covid-19 impacts.