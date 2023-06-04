500,000 jobs up for grabs at Bitec expo next week
More than 400 companies are getting ready to fill more than 500,000 vacancies at a job fair in Bangkok next week, a government spokesperson said.
Deputy spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said on Sunday that the Job Expo Thailand 2023 is being organised by the Labour Ministry and will be held at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (Bitec) from Thursday to Saturday (June 8-10).
She said the fair will be held in three halls, and some 400 companies will be recruiting employees at all education levels and age spans.
She said the fair is being held under the concept: “All Thais employed: People seeking jobs, jobs seeking people”.
Tipanan said the ministry will also hold job fairs in Chonburi, Phuket and Nakhon Ratchasima.
The EEC Job Expo 2023 in Chonburi will be held on the fourth floor of Central Siracha on June 16-17 with up to 10,000 jobs up for grabs.
The Job Expo Phuket 2023 will be held on two floors of the Central Phuket shopping mall on June 23-24, with some 5,000 jobs on offer.
Tipanan added that another 5,000 jobs will up for the taking at the Job Expo Korat 2023 in Nakhon Ratchasima on June 28-29. The fair will be held on the fourth floor of Central Korat shopping mall.