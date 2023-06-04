500,000 jobs up for grabs at Bitec expo next week

Deputy spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said on Sunday that the Job Expo Thailand 2023 is being organised by the Labour Ministry and will be held at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (Bitec) from Thursday to Saturday (June 8-10).

She said the fair will be held in three halls, and some 400 companies will be recruiting employees at all education levels and age spans.

She said the fair is being held under the concept: “All Thais employed: People seeking jobs, jobs seeking people”.