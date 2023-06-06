May headline inflation of 0.53% the lowest in 21 months

It marked the lowest reading since August 2021, as prices of non-food products eased due to the sharp reduction in fuel costs.

But the data released by the Commerce Ministry on Tuesday also showed the fifth successive month of a slowdown in growth, mainly because of the falling prices of energy and foods.

Wichanun Niwatjinda, deputy director of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), said the consumer price index (CPI) for May was 107.19, up 0.53% year on year. The CPI in May last year was 106.62.