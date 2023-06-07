Rise in fuel consumption clear signal of Thailand's recovery: DEB

Nanthika Thungsupanit, DEB director general, told the press on Wednesday that an average of about 158.86 million litres of fuel was consumed daily from January to April. This indicated a 3.1% increase over the same period last year, she said.

She said from January to April, the average use of petrol was about 31.86 million litres per day, up 5.8% from the same period last year.

Consumption of diesel during this period was about 74.63 million litres per day, down by 5.8% from the same period last year.