Rise in fuel consumption clear signal of Thailand's recovery: DEB
The economy is obviously recovering judging by the 3.1% increase in the use of different fuels in the first four months of this year, the Department of Energy Business said.
Nanthika Thungsupanit, DEB director general, told the press on Wednesday that an average of about 158.86 million litres of fuel was consumed daily from January to April. This indicated a 3.1% increase over the same period last year, she said.
She said from January to April, the average use of petrol was about 31.86 million litres per day, up 5.8% from the same period last year.
Consumption of diesel during this period was about 74.63 million litres per day, down by 5.8% from the same period last year.
She said the use of diesel this year has dropped because people are not travelling as much as they did last year when Thailand lifted all Covid-related restrictions.
Meanwhile, the average use of jet fuel surged 92.4% to 13.89 million litres per day during that period.
The average use of LPG or cooking gas was 17.18 million kilograms per day, down by 3.3% from last year, though consumption of NGV or natural gas for vehicles rose 6.4% to 3.5 million kilos per day.
Separately, during the first four months, an average of 1.1 million barrels of oil was imported per day, up 7.9% from the same period last year, while the average export was 151,539 barrels per day, down by 2.6%.
The department believes the use of fuel oil during the second half of this year would continue rising as the economy is picking up.
According to DEB, the use of petrol should rise by 11.8%, diesel by 12.1%, jet fuel by 23.7% and bunker oil by 20.2% by the end of the year, Nanthika said.