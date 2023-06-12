Thai gems and jewellery exports lose their glitter amid global slowdown

GIT deputy director Sumed Prasongpongchai said the financial crisis in the US and Europe had severely impacted the demand for gems and jewellery.

Thailand's export of gems and jewellery in April was valued at US$450.81 million (15.63 billion baht), down 28.85% year on year, he explained, However, he said the total exports, including gold, was worth $1.26 billion (43.69 billion baht), up 16.29% year on year.

He said the export of gems and jewellery between January and April this year was valued at $2.66 billion (92.25 billion baht), up 5.35% year on year. The export value, including gold, in the first four months was worth $5.39 billion (186.94 billion baht), down 18.01% year on year, he added.