Election drives consumer confidence to a 53-month high: Commerce Ministry

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, the office’s director, said the CCI rose for a sixth consecutive month in May, up more than three points from April when it was at 53.5 points.

Consumer confidence rose on a rebounding economy, particularly in the tourism sector, government measures to lower household electricity bills, falling oil prices, and the election.

The May 14 election had a significant impact on the index’s rise, Poonpong said.

The May 14 election saw opposition parties take control of the House of Representatives, while parties from the previous governing coalition were trounced.

Domestic politics and the election have had a rising impact on the CCI this year, Poonpong said. In January concerns about domestic politics and the election were measured at about 5.7% in terms of impact on the CCI. This rose to 7.8% in February, 9.2% in March and 13.4% in April.

In May, the impact of domestic politics on the CCI rose to 19.9%, Poonpong said, providing the following breakdown for regions, age, occupations and income groups. (The figures show the shift from January to May.)

Regional CCI trends (January to May)

• Central region: increased from 5.2% to 22%

• Northeastern region: increased from 6% to 22%

• Northern region: increased from 6.1% to 21.3%

• Southern region: increased from 5.1% to 18.3%

• Bangkok and metropolitan area: increased from 6.7% to 17.1%