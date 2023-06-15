Revenue Department will use AI to accelerate tax refunds, simplify system
The Revenue Department will increase its use of technology to screen income tax forms submitted via the e-filing system to accelerate the process of returning withholding tax to taxpayers, its director general said.
The department will further simplify electronic filing of tax payment forms, its director general, Winit Wisetsuwannaphum, told Kom Chad Luek, a Thai-language news outlet in Nation Group.
Instead of having revenue officials check the forms manually, the new technology will allow an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm to review them, Winit said.
The AI technology will allow the department to more quickly return excess withholding tax to taxpayers, including discounts or exemptions much faster, he said.
All Thais who earn income must submit tax forms to the Revenue Department. However, those who earn less than 300,000 baht a year, do not have to pay any income tax.
Those who earn more than 300,000 baht a year must pay income tax.
If the withholding tax does not cover the required income tax they have to pay, they will have to pay the difference, but if the withholding tax from monthly salaries, for example, is more than what is due they will receive refunds.
The Revenue Department began using the My Tax Account application this year to accelerate the e-filing process.
Winit said the application can be activated with the Pao Tang app of Krungthai Bank or via the Thai ID (D.Dopa) app of the Provincial Administration Department.
Currently, companies that withhold income tax from salaries must submit the amount of withheld taxes online.
The My Tax Account application will display all items of income and withheld taxes for each taxpayer and the information will be automatically saved in the e-filing tax form, Winit said.
He said about 60,000 taxpayers have started using the My Tax Account system.
The Revenue Department plans to link the My Tax Account system to more agencies so that e-tax filing and tax refund can be further accelerated without taxpayers having to submit more documents.
“We believe the new system will be ready for tax filing for the 2023 tax year. It will be easier for people to submit tax forms on their own,” Winit said. Tax forms for 2023 are submitted in early 2024.