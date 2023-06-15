Revenue Department will use AI to accelerate tax refunds, simplify system

Winit said the application can be activated with the Pao Tang app of Krungthai Bank or via the Thai ID (D.Dopa) app of the Provincial Administration Department.

Currently, companies that withhold income tax from salaries must submit the amount of withheld taxes online.

The My Tax Account application will display all items of income and withheld taxes for each taxpayer and the information will be automatically saved in the e-filing tax form, Winit said.

He said about 60,000 taxpayers have started using the My Tax Account system.

The Revenue Department plans to link the My Tax Account system to more agencies so that e-tax filing and tax refund can be further accelerated without taxpayers having to submit more documents.

“We believe the new system will be ready for tax filing for the 2023 tax year. It will be easier for people to submit tax forms on their own,” Winit said. Tax forms for 2023 are submitted in early 2024.