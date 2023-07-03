Seminar unlocks carbon credit certification process for SMEs

Addressing participants at the "Carbon Credit and Carbon Footprint: Opportunities and Challenges for SMEs" event, Kiatchai Maitriwong, Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation’s executive director, said that various policies would soon be enforced to compel companies to intensify their management of greenhouse gas emissions, both domestically and internationally.

The measures that have already been introduced include the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC)’s elevation of the disclosure of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) information of companies, including the disclosure of greenhouse gas emissions data, and activities surrounding the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s commitment to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2065. These initiatives, he added, reflect the growing recognition of the importance of addressing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainability practices.

It is expected that such initiatives will be expanded to include other provinces in the future. In the next 2-3 years, certain businesses, such as the aviation industry, will be required to transition to using sustainable fuels. If they are unable to do so, they may need to purchase carbon credits or face restrictions on flying. Similarly, while the banking sector is already assessing the greenhouse gas emissions of companies before granting loans, it will need to make further adjustments if emissions exceed the standards. Such strictures also apply to major events, where the level of greenhouse gas emissions will be evaluated and measures taken should they exceed the standards.