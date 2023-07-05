Thai economy to remain sluggish, research body says

Most securities research firms had earlier expressed the belief that the Thai economy would recover based on the following three key factors:

(1) The faster-than-expected reopening of the country, which would positively impact the tourism sector and the overall Thai economy.

(2) That domestic consumption would show continued recovery thanks to the increase in income from the tourism sector.

(3) That exports would remain stable or improve due to the reopening of China.

However, recent signals indicate that the Thai economy has been weaker than projected. While tourism numbers have gradually recovered, economic recovery is not uniform and varies across sectors. Other sectors may face challenges and experience a slower recovery. This, it says, can be put down to three main factors that have changed since the beginning of the year:

1. Income from the tourism sector has not been distributed to other sectors of the economy as expected. While the number of tourists had reached approximately 11 million by May, the recovery in other sectors of the economy has not been as significant. Non-service sectors of the economy have only partially recovered.

2. Increasing interest rates, the delayed release of credit, and the increasing non-performing loans in the banking sector pose challenges to the Thai economy. Household debt in Thailand has reached a level of more than 80% of GDP, which could have negative consequences for the economy. Additionally, the current interest rates have risen higher than income levels, and there is a growing problem of non-performing loans within the country.