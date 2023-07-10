Alternative energy dept to produce power from floating solar farms by 2030

DAEDE director-general Prasert Sinsukprasert said recently that the aim is to make the most of the surface of all its reservoirs, and that the department is seeking state funding for the project.

Once the funding is approved, DAEDE will prepare environmental impact studies based on COP (codes of practice) and ESA (environmental and safety assessment) standards to seek approval from the Energy Regulatory Commission Office.

Once the commission gives the project the green light, construction can begin, possibly by 2025, Prasert said.