Alternative energy dept to produce power from floating solar farms by 2030
The Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (DAEDE) will build floating solar farms on its nine reservoirs to produce some 63.43 megawatts of electricity by 2030.
DAEDE director-general Prasert Sinsukprasert said recently that the aim is to make the most of the surface of all its reservoirs, and that the department is seeking state funding for the project.
Once the funding is approved, DAEDE will prepare environmental impact studies based on COP (codes of practice) and ESA (environmental and safety assessment) standards to seek approval from the Energy Regulatory Commission Office.
Once the commission gives the project the green light, construction can begin, possibly by 2025, Prasert said.
He added that the floating solar farm project is part of the first version of the national electricity development plan for 2018-2037.
The project will support the government’s plan to cut carbon emissions and increase the ratio of clean energy to 30% of fossil-based energy.
Prasert added that the plan is to promote power generation from small reservoirs for community use.
The department currently has 26 small hydropower projects with a combined capacity of 77,285 kilowatts. It will build another three small hydropower projects from 2025 to 2027 with a combined capacity of 2,456 kilowatts, Prasert said