Cabinet endorses Finance Ministry’s decision not to extend diesel excise cut

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the outgoing Cabinet endorsed the decision of the Excise Department to end the retail oil price subsidy through the 5-baht cut in excise duty on diesel when the current round expires on July 20.

During the past two years, the Prayut Chan-o-cha government has been subsidising the retail price of diesel oil through a 5-baht cut in excise tax and through subsides from the Oil Fuel Fund to hold the retail price at no more than 35 baht per litre.

Seven successive rounds of diesel tax cuts so far have cost the government 158 billion in lost revenue.