Thailand aims to forge an FTA with the East African Community

Director-general Auramon Supthaweethum said she had discussed an FTA with Kenyan Ambassador to Thailand Kiptiness Lindsay Kimwole to promote trade and investment between the two countries.

Thailand sees the potential of the African market and the private sector has asked the Commerce Ministry to forge FTAs with African countries, Auramon said, adding that Thailand is interested in an FTA with the EAC. The EAC comprises Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.