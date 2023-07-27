Household debt surges to 15-year high, almost all Thais in debt: survey

UTCC rector Thanavath Phonvichai told a press conference on Thursday that 99.8% of the 1,300 people surveyed nationwide from July 17 to 21 reported being in debt.

Average household debt was 559,408.7 baht, the highest level in 15 years, Thanavath said, adding that on average, each family had to pay about 16,742 baht per month to service debt.

The survey found that 80.2% of the respondents borrowed money from banks or finance companies, 19.8% borrowed from lenders outside the banking system, and 31.2% were in debt to both banks and non-bank lenders, he said.