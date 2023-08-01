Thai central bank warns further delay in forming govt could damage investment, confidence

Chayawadee Chai-anant, assistant governor of the Bank of Thailand, said political uncertainty was one of three core risk factors for country’s economic outlook. The other two risk factors are global economic uncertainty and high living costs.

Chayawadee said a prolonged delay in forming the government could affect disbursement of budget for state agencies, with potentially severe consequences for the economy.

“This will depend on how much of a delay there is. Too long, and it could affect investors’ confidence,” she added.