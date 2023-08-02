Economists warns of food price hikes triggered by drought

The chief of CIMB Thai Bank's research office, Amornthep Chawla, said food shortage is worrisome as it could trigger a rise in global food prices.

India has suspended its export of rice, he said, adding that the price of rice and other agricultural products could rise further amid difficulties in farming.

"It is necessary to check if the new Thai government would allocate a budget or launch measures to freeze product prices," he said.

He added that the new government should alleviate the sufferings of farmers and low-income people, as they would be affected by rising food prices more than the others.

Even though rising food prices would not have a huge impact on inflation, Amornthep expects inflation to go up due to increase in demand in response to the economic recovery and government economic stimulus measures, such as the measure to increase the minimum daily wage.

This year, we expect Thailand's gross domestic product (GDP) to expand by 3.3% on tourism growth, he said. However, farmers would be affected by inflation and deny them a better quality of life, he added.