Thai economy in 2H23 will be challenged by declining exports, drought and high debt levels

Another challenge is drought. Kevalin Wangpichayasuk, KResearch Deputy Managing Director, said, "Aside from the adverse impacts of drought on the agricultural sector, estimated at 48 billion Baht during 2023, it is expected that the El Niño phenomenon may put pressure on the manufacturing and service sectors that use tremendous quantities of water, including non-metal, food processing, textiles, tourism and hospitals, especially the businesses located in the eastern and central regions where there is a potential water shortage or crisis. The shortage of water may force businesses to reduce their production capacities or limit services, leading to loss of income. Several industries, including food processing, will continue to experience the rising costs of agricultural-based raw materials. Additionally, drought-related issues may persist into 2024, with a potential severity greater than that seen in 2023."

Finally, there is the matter of hefty household debt. Thanyalak Vacharachaisurapol, KResearch Deputy Managing Director, is of the view that the household debt to GDP ratio will stand in a range of approximately 88.5-91.0 % at the end of 2023, against the figure of 90.6 % as of the end of the first quarter of 2023. However, it is unlikely that the household debt to GDP ratio will decline to 80 % within the next five years. That ratio is considered the level at which the economy can continue to grow without interruption, according to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). Meanwhile, the Bank of Thailand's measures may cause new debt to grow at a slower rate and existing debt to decline faster.