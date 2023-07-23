Pita promises Pheu Thai-led coalition will not overlook Chanthaburi residents
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat promised supporters in Chanthaburi that the Pheu Thai-led coalition will address their problems once a new government is formed.
Pita was in Chanthaburi’s Pong Nam Ron district on Sunday.
He said he was ready to work for the people if they want him to, adding that he was in a good state of mind despite being suspended as MP due to the ITV shareholding case.
Pita also raised concerns about this year’s drought season, which is expected to be severe.
He also pointed out that more than 50,000 households in Chanthaburi are already having problems with tap water.
“Since most Chanthaburi residents trust me, I will continue working no matter who gets in my way,” he said.
The politician added that apart from stimulating investment, the next government should add Chanthaburi residents’ well-being to its agenda, as drought will have a severe impact on agriculture and tourism.
Even though Move Forward, which won the most MP seats in the May 14 election, is not able to lead the eight-party alliance, Pita said he believes new coalition leader Pheu Thai will address their needs.
The eight-party coalition comprises Move Forward, Pheu Thai, Thai Sang Thai, Thai Liberal, Prachachart, Fair, Plung Sungkom Mai, and Peu Thai Ruamphalang parties.
Pita added that once the people’s government has been formed, the key problems of the five Eastern provinces – Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Rayong, Chonburi and Sa Kaew – will be addressed. The key problems in this case are drought, scarcity of tap water, land and elephants.
Pita called on people to not lose hope, adding that he will cooperate with Move Forward MPs to ensure people’s problems are solved in line with democracy.
“I will not leave you for sure,” he said, as he called people to back a Pheu Thai-led coalition to make changes in Chanthaburi.