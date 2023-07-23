Pita promises Pheu Thai-led coalition will not overlook Chanthaburi residents

Pita was in Chanthaburi’s Pong Nam Ron district on Sunday.

He said he was ready to work for the people if they want him to, adding that he was in a good state of mind despite being suspended as MP due to the ITV shareholding case.

Pita also raised concerns about this year’s drought season, which is expected to be severe.

He also pointed out that more than 50,000 households in Chanthaburi are already having problems with tap water.

“Since most Chanthaburi residents trust me, I will continue working no matter who gets in my way,” he said.

The politician added that apart from stimulating investment, the next government should add Chanthaburi residents’ well-being to its agenda, as drought will have a severe impact on agriculture and tourism.