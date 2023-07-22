Bhumjaithai refuses to join Pheu Thai-led coalition if Move Forward still there
Outgoing coalition partner Bhumjaithai has maintained that it will only join the next coalition if it does not include Move Forward Party.
Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed his party’s decision at a press conference on Saturday after meeting Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew and other party figures at Pheu Thai headquarters.
Anutin told the press that his party agreed with Pheu Thai’s goal of setting up a new government as soon as possible to tackle the country’s immediate problems.
He also said he had informed Pheu Thai executives about his party’s concerns about Move Forward.
“We cannot work with a Pheu Thai-led coalition if it includes Move Forward,” Anutin said.
He said Bhumjaithai has no conflicts with Move Forward, adding that their working styles do not match.
Anutin said he had discovered “big differences” between the two parties while working with Move Forward MPs in Parliament.
Cholnan had said earlier on Saturday that his party approached Bhumjaithai after consulting with current members of the eight-party alliance.
Bhumjaithai is the third-largest winner in the May 14 general election, bagging 71 MP seats. Move Forward won the largest number of 151 MP seats, followed by Pheu Thai (141).
In addition to Bhumjaithai, other parties in the outgoing ruling coalition stated that they would not work with Move Forward in a new government. They pointed to Move Forward’s policy of making substantial amendments to the lese majeste law, which they argued would undermine the Thai monarchy and national security.
Leaders of two other former coalition parties – United Thai Nation and Chart Pattana Kla – were also scheduled to hold separate meetings with key Pheu Thai figures at the party’s headquarters later today, a Pheu Thai source said.
When the press asked if Pheu Thai was approaching other parties because it wanted to ditch Move Forward, Cholnan insisted that this was not the intention. He added that Pheu Thai had been tasked with seeking support from other parties outside the alliance.
When asked if the Democrat and Palang Pracharath parties would be approached to join the Pheu Thai-led coalition, Cholnan only said “not yet”.
After meeting the press, Pheu Thai executives led Anutin and other Bhumjaithai members to the Thinklab Creative Space and Cafe in the building where its head office is located.
There Anutin tried the Chocolate Mint drink made popular by Pheu Thai PM candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra. She is the daughter of the party’s patriarch Thaksin Shinawatra.
The drink was a hit with Anutin, who gave it an “11 out of 10” score, but when asked if he would return for another, he said, “It depends on whether leader [Cholnan] will invite me again”.