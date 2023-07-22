Bhumjaithai refuses to join Pheu Thai-led coalition if Move Forward still there

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed his party’s decision at a press conference on Saturday after meeting Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew and other party figures at Pheu Thai headquarters.

Anutin told the press that his party agreed with Pheu Thai’s goal of setting up a new government as soon as possible to tackle the country’s immediate problems.

He also said he had informed Pheu Thai executives about his party’s concerns about Move Forward.

“We cannot work with a Pheu Thai-led coalition if it includes Move Forward,” Anutin said.

He said Bhumjaithai has no conflicts with Move Forward, adding that their working styles do not match.

Anutin said he had discovered “big differences” between the two parties while working with Move Forward MPs in Parliament.

