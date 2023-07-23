Pheu Thai team gets ready to lobby senators for votes
Pheu Thai said it is planning to send a team led by MP Suriya Juangroongruangkit to lobby senators for votes to set up the new government.
Party leader Cholnan Srikaew was speaking to reporters on Sunday before attending a meeting with Chart Thai Pattana Party.
He said the team will visit each senator separately to speak to them about votes required for a Pheu Thai PM nominee.
As for criticism over Pheu Thai wooing partners of the exiting government, Cholnan said he was not worried. He added that it is people’s right to criticise and that Pheu Thai is ready to clarify its stance.
Meanwhile, Senator Somchai Sawangkarn said he would support Pheu Thai provided it does not include Move Forward in the coalition.
Comparing the Senate to an invitee to a wedding party, he said Pheu Thai will need to decide which political party it wants to marry.
He also said that he expects the Pheu Thai candidate to obtain more than 400 votes, and will not require additional support from the Senate.
A party needs 376 votes from the House of Representatives and Senate to form a government.
Somchai said Pheu Thai can also ask to postpone the joint parliamentary meeting from its original schedule of July 27 if it is not ready.
He added that senators were also tired of being slammed for not voting for Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat in his bid to become PM.
“Pheu Thai should say clearly that it will not marry Move Forward, so a new government can be formed smoothly,” he said.
Meanwhile, Senator Seri Suwanpanon said he has not heard about Pheu Thai’s plan to lobby for votes, but confirmed that he would not support a political party that plans to amend Article 112 of the Penal Code or the lese majeste law.
Seri said he was ready to support Pheu Thai if it is brave enough to abandon Move Forward.
One of Move Forward’s main policies is to amend the draconian lese majeste law and ensure the punishments are not very strict.
Exiting PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s United Thai Nation Party and Bhumjaithai Party have also said they will not support Pheu Thai if Move Forward remains in the coalition.