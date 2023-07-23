Pheu Thai team gets ready to lobby senators for votes

Meanwhile, Senator Somchai Sawangkarn said he would support Pheu Thai provided it does not include Move Forward in the coalition.

Comparing the Senate to an invitee to a wedding party, he said Pheu Thai will need to decide which political party it wants to marry.

He also said that he expects the Pheu Thai candidate to obtain more than 400 votes, and will not require additional support from the Senate.

A party needs 376 votes from the House of Representatives and Senate to form a government.

Somchai said Pheu Thai can also ask to postpone the joint parliamentary meeting from its original schedule of July 27 if it is not ready.

He added that senators were also tired of being slammed for not voting for Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat in his bid to become PM.

“Pheu Thai should say clearly that it will not marry Move Forward, so a new government can be formed smoothly,” he said.