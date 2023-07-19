Pheu Thai denies plan to form coalition with outgoing govt parties

Asked about the Constitutional Court considering whether Pita broke election rules by holding media shares, Cholnan said the coalition can still nominate Pita for the PM vote as the court has not yet ruled on his eligibility as an MP.

Asked if he thought senators would continue to reject Pita in the vote, he said that was up to the Senate. He added that there was no plan to propose Pheu Thai PM candidate Srettha yet.

Pheu Thai would have to wait for the coalition's decision before seeking to form a new government and lobbying the Senate for support, Cholnan said. He added that the exact number of Senate votes would need to be known before more political parties were added to the coalition.