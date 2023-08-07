Commerce Ministry sets up war room to monitor El Niño’s impact on food prices

He said the price of paddy will also surge once export opportunities increase and subsequently the price of milled rice will also rise, affecting local consumers.

As a result, the Commerce Ministry needs to find a balance between the price of paddy and milled rice so farmers can earn more while consumers are not adversely affected, he said.

“If the price of milled rice is too high, we need to employ controls to keep the price affordable for consumers,” Jurin said.

“But, at the same time, sellers of bagged rice should also be allowed some profit, so they can survive.”

Jurin said the war room would closely monitor the El Niño situation both in Thailand and overseas, and commerce envoys will also monitor crop prices in the countries they are stationed.

The envoys are expected to report prices, especially that of rice, to the ministry every other week, he said.

Jurin added that Thailand was still being affected by a mild version of El Niño. According to the Thai Meteorological Department, El Niño can be divided into three levels, mild within a magnitude of 0.5 to 1; middle at a magnitude of 1 to 1.5; and extreme, which goes above 1.5 level. At the extreme level, the weather phenomenon can cause severe droughts, floods, and diseases.

In May and July this year, the El Niño magnitude in Thailand stood at 0.8 compared to 1.2 in 2016.

Jurin said the Royal Irrigation Department expects rainfall this year to be 5% lower than the average of the past 30 years. It also expects the water levels in key dams to be about 50% lower than last year. Farmers depending on irrigation canals will also be affected, Jurin added.