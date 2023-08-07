Japan exempts Thai mangosteen exports from steam heat treatment

Pisan Pongsapitch, secretary-general of the bureau, said the exemption approved under the Japan-Thailand Economic Partnership Agreement (JTEPA), was announced in the Official Gazette of Japan on Monday.

Pisan said the first lot of shipments of mangosteen without the steam heat treatment process would be inspected and certified by Japanese officials in the third week of this month so that export of the fruit to Japan without the process can begin this month.

The exemption of the process would help Thai exporters of mangosteen reduce cost and allow the fruit to stay fresh longer, Pisan said.