Japan exempts Thai mangosteen exports from steam heat treatment
Japan’s exemption of steam heat treatment for import of mangosteen from Thailand has taken effect, the chief of the National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food standards said on Monday.
Pisan Pongsapitch, secretary-general of the bureau, said the exemption approved under the Japan-Thailand Economic Partnership Agreement (JTEPA), was announced in the Official Gazette of Japan on Monday.
Pisan said the first lot of shipments of mangosteen without the steam heat treatment process would be inspected and certified by Japanese officials in the third week of this month so that export of the fruit to Japan without the process can begin this month.
The exemption of the process would help Thai exporters of mangosteen reduce cost and allow the fruit to stay fresh longer, Pisan said.
He said the exemption from the steam heat treatment would allow Thailand to increase export of mangosteen to Japan by about 200 tonnes a year, or an additional 120 million baht a year.
Previously, Japan required mangosteens from Thailand to undergo costly steam heat treatment to eliminate fruit flies.
Pisan said the Japanese government had agreed to lift the requirement following negotiations and efforts by the Thai government to convince Japan of Thailand’s efficiency in controlling fruit files.
The negotiation process has continued since 2019, using the JTEPA mechanism.
Pisan said only mangosteen from orchards registered and certified by the Department of Agriculture can bypass the steam process.