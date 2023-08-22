Worms put Chumphon durians at risk of export ban
Durians grown in Chumphon in Thailand’s South, are at risk of being banned for export to China as they are sometimes infested with worms, the Thai Fresh Fruit Traders & Export Association said on Monday.
Association president Sanchai Puranachaisiri said the situation is worrisome as China has imposed measures to return durians with worms to Thailand.
He added that China would ban exports of durians from the South if the issue persists.
The government should launch measures to deal with the issue as farmers believe that it is none of their business if durians are sent back due to worms, he said.
Sanchai said the infestations had so far had little impact on durian prices, but stressed that it was better to act now that allow it to become a major problem.
He urged the government to make the issue with worms, which are actually caterpillars known as durian fruit borers, a national agenda, adding that he raised concerns about this for the past six years and that his warnings about a possible ban could well become a reality.
Thai Durian Association president Wuttichai Khunjet said people in the industry were concerned as the worm issue had persisted for a long time and added that growers in Chumphon province would discuss measures to deal with it.