State agency to speed up issuance of money-free certificates to coconut growers

Director-general Raphiphat Chantharasriwong said the Plant Standard and Certification Division and the legal affairs division of the department had drafted criteria for coconut growers and exporters to receive the “GAP Monkey-Free Plus” logo.

The criteria would be published in the Royal Gazette soon, he said.

The GAP Monkey-Free Plus will be an enhanced version of the Monkey-Free Plus developed last year in response to campaigns by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta).

Peta accused Thai farmers of abusing monkeys by using them to pick coconuts and Peta called on the United Nations and the European Union to boycott coconut products from Thailand.