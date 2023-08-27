Digital money transfer could boost GDP growth to 5-7% next year
The Pheu Thai Party's plan to transfer 10,000 baht to every Thai at least 18 years of age could raise the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 5-7% next year, according to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.
Thanawat Phonwichai, its president, said the plan’s transfer of about 560 billion baht in digital money could potentially add three to four percentage points to GDP growth next year. Thanawat said the forecast assumes that Thai exports will expand by 3-5%.