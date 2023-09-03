Easier access to capital will help cities outside Bangkok become metropolises: World Bank

This comment was part of the “Thailand Urban Infrastructure Finance Assessment” report released on Friday. The study was conducted jointly by the bank’s Program Management Unit on Area-Based Development (PMU-A) and Khon Kaen University.

The report examines the viability of project proposals in five Thai cities, namely Chiang Mai, Rayong, Nakhon Sawan, Khon Kaen, and Phuket. The report also discusses policies and institutions that govern how city governments manage their finances, including raising capital for infrastructure investment.

Bangkok, according to the report, has long been the hub for Thailand’s economic growth and productivity. However, as that growth slows, cities such as Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, and Rayong may pick up the slack with investments in mass transit systems, renewable energy, and other urban infrastructure, which will be critical for Thailand's competitiveness and ability to adapt to a changing climate.

Fabrizio Zarcone, World Bank country manager for Thailand, said that cities outside Bangkok cannot rely solely on central government budgets to improve their own infrastructure in order to maintain the country's efficiency.

Instead, he suggested, they should consider municipal borrowing and public-private partnerships.

“As Thailand strives for sustainable urban development, local fiscal autonomy emerges as a vital pillar. Enabling cities to generate and control revenue streams fosters innovation, accountability, and responsiveness to community needs, ultimately leading to more resilient and self-reliant urban areas,” he noted.

He explained that urbanisation will benefit both city and rural populations by improving transportation, electrification, and access to markets, education, and health care.