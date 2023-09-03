Real estate developers urge Pheu Thai-led govt to launch measures to boost property sales

Wasan Kiangsiri, president of the Housing Business Association, meanwhile, said the government should rush to revive the economy first. He said once the economy picks up, the property sector would also pick up as it would boost the purchasing power of home buyers.

He added that the government should also introduce measures to make it easier for middle- and low-income earners to buy houses.

Wasan said the government should reduce the ownership transfer and mortgage fees for all new house purchases instead of setting the ceiling at 3 million baht.

He also advised the government to consider reducing land and property tax to reduce costs for property developers.

Pornnarit Chuanchaisit, president of the Thai Real Estate Association, said he wanted the new government to issue an “affordable housing” policy for low-income earners to buy or rent homes in the heart of the city.

He said low-income earners need to stay in the middle of the city to work, but they cannot afford to buy or rent expensive residences.