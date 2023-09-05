China’s economic slowdown hitting Thai exports, but tourism still strong: CIMB Thai Bank

Amonthep Chawla, head of research at CIMB Thai Bank, said the projections have been revised as a deceleration in the Chinese economy is affecting Thailand’s exports.

Instead, he said, growth will possibly be driven by tourism-related services and strong purchasing power among the upper-middle class, alongside anticipated government stimulus in the second quarter of 2024.

Research indicates that Thailand’s economic recovery is uneven, with low purchasing power among low-income households, exacerbated by drought and high household debt. While Thailand’s tourism industry remains robust, most of it is concentrated in major tourist cities.

Thailand’s economic outlook for 2024 depends on the global economy and government policies, which could impact GDP forecasts related to exports, tourism, private and public consumption and investment.