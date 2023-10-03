Srettha upbeat on Thailand’s financial strength, says it will not bow under global crises

Srettha, who also holds the Finance portfolio, was speaking to reporters on Tuesday, a day after he met Bank of Thailand governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput.

Srettha said he and the governor discussed Thailand’s economic scenario after his government has started enforcing its economic policies.

He said he also sought the BOT governor’s opinion on how economic ratings agencies, the public and foreign investors view Thailand’s economic policies.

Srettha said the central bank chief offered him useful suggestions and that he would take heed of them.