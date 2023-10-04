PM says new tech hub is key to unlocking Thailand’s potential

Srettha, who also serves as finance minister, said the new space allows tech workers to collaborate on future innovations. He expressed gratitude for its introduction, saying people of all ages interested in technology now have a new space for collaborative learning and developing their potential.

It creates the opportunity to exchange knowledge about new innovations and technologies, such as blockchain, digital assets, and fintech. The event featured global equity content and workshops.

"This is a space that offers young people the freedom and safety to exchange ideas on various social, economic, and technological issues. It also fosters experience among generations to create knowledge and solutions for society [and] prepare for future challenges," Srettha said.