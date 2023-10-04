PM says new tech hub is key to unlocking Thailand’s potential
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin praised the opening of a new learning space to accelerate digital innovation and attract investors while inaugurating "SCBX Next Tech" at Siam Paragon mall today.
Srettha, who also serves as finance minister, said the new space allows tech workers to collaborate on future innovations. He expressed gratitude for its introduction, saying people of all ages interested in technology now have a new space for collaborative learning and developing their potential.
It creates the opportunity to exchange knowledge about new innovations and technologies, such as blockchain, digital assets, and fintech. The event featured global equity content and workshops.
"This is a space that offers young people the freedom and safety to exchange ideas on various social, economic, and technological issues. It also fosters experience among generations to create knowledge and solutions for society [and] prepare for future challenges," Srettha said.
He stressed the importance of support from the business sector for the development of digital technology and human resources. This will meet the demands of investors, as Thailand aims to attract investment in various industries and promote digital innovation, Srettha said.
He highlighted the significance of digital technology development and human capital, emphasising the need for high-quality labour in numerous industries. It is essential to develop technology and human resources to meet the demands of investors, Srettha said.
He said that digital communities would play a crucial role in driving economic and social development.
Following his speech, Srettha visited several booths at the event, including the TikTok booth and the booth representing South Korea, which showcased 3D graphic technology. He also posed for a photo with a 3D image of the moon.