BOI ponders new privileges for firms that buy carbon credits from farmers

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the BOI Office, said his office was in the process of preparing measures to support the purchase of carbon credit.

The BOI would come up with incentives so that industries will invest in buying carbon credits from farmers and plant growers to balance the carbon emissions by their factories, Narit said.

Thailand confirms its efforts to meet the long-term goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, and net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2065.

Carbon neutrality is achieved when the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted into the atmosphere is balanced by the amount of CO2 removed from the atmosphere. This can be done through a variety of methods, such as reducing emissions from energy production and transportation, planting trees, and investing in carbon capture and storage technology.