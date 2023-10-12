Turkey invites Thai PM to make official visit amid move to resume FTA talks

The ambassador hopes that the FTA agreement would benefit bilateral trade, tourism and industries of both nations.

Nalinee quoted the Turkish ambassador as noting that the two countries had enjoyed a long relationship and this year marked the 65th year of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Nalinee noted that Turkey is a market with high purchasing potential as the country has a large economy and its economy is ranked 19th largest in the world.

She said Thailand could use Turkey as a trade bridge to reach eastern European nations and nations on the Balkan Peninsula as well as countries in the northern Africa.

Turkey is a transcontinental country located mainly on the Anatolian Peninsula in Western Asia, with a smaller portion on the Balkan Peninsula in Southeast Europe. It is bordered by Greece and Bulgaria to the northwest; the Black Sea to the north; Georgia, Armenia, Iran, and Azerbaijan to the east; Iraq and Syria to the south; and the Mediterranean Sea to the southwest.

She said Thai products that could benefit from an FTA with Turkey included vehicles, refrigerators, plastic pellets, textiles, seeds, Halal foods, fruits, electrical appliances and auto parts.

Nalinee said Turkey could use Thailand as a gateway to the East Asian, Asean and other nations having an FTA with Asean and members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

She said Turkey was also interested in making investments in the Eastern Economic Corridor so that Thailand could be its production base for exporting to other Asean nations.

Thai companies that have been investing in Turkey include CPF, Indorama and Dusit Thani while Turkish firms with investments in Thailand include KOC Holding, HidroMex, and Sabanci Holding.

The two countries have several direct weekly flights by both Turkish Airlines and Thai International Airlines.