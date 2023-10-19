Economic restructuring is the urgent pill Thailand needs

Independent academic Asst Prof Dr Aat Pisanwanich explained that though achieving this “golden number” will be challenging, it can be attained if the government makes changes to the country’s economic structure right away.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s government has been in power for just over a month now and has implemented several policies to stimulate the economy.

However, Dr Aat said, spending on populist policies also means Thailand is borrowing more and pushing up the public debt.

If the economy does not grow fast enough to make up the numbers, the country will be in deep trouble, he warned.

The golden number

Citing the Pheu Thai-led government’s digital wallet policy, Dr Aat said that though it will boost the economy in the short term, it will not be sustainable in the long term. Also, he warned, it will boost public debt, which can only be overcome if 4% economic growth can be achieved.

“The government is still focusing on populist policies when Thailand should be building its capacity and restructuring the economy. Though results will not be evident right away, changes will have to be introduced simultaneously,” he said.

“For instance, 60% [of the budget] can go to populist policies, and the remainder can be devoted to restructuring, which are long-term solutions, such as boosting labour capacity, research and development, and even developing a low-carbon society to attract more foreign investment.”