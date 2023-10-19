Wakayama gov meets Phumtham, pledges cooperation to benefit Thai farmers

Wakayama governor Kishimoto Shuhei visited Phumtham at the Commerce Ministry and the two discussed following up on the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Wakayama administration and the Thai ministry on May 28, 2019.

The MoU was aimed at boosting trade cooperation and joint developments of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) between Wakayama and Thailand.

Phumtham said he asked the governor to boost cooperation and connect Thai and Kayama SMEs in the furniture and agro-industries so that they could jointly develop products based on the strong points of each country.