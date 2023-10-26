SET board to consider earlier start to daily trading in response to PM’s remark
The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will ask its board to consider starting daily trading half an hour earlier in the morning and afternoon than at present.
The SET said on its website that it had studied the trading hours soon after Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin commented that Thailand’s stock market operated for fewer hours compared to other markets in the region.
The SET conceded in its study that the Thai bourse operated for only four and a half trading hours every day, compared to five to seven hours in other countries in Southeast Asia.
The study also found that the SET opened later than other Southeast Asian stock markets.
The SET report stated that the board of directors would be asked to consider bringing forward the trading hours by half an hour in the morning and afternoon trades, effectively adding an extra hour.
Currently, the SET’s pre-open trading hours are 9.30-10am in the morning and 2-2.30pm while the current actual trading hours are 10am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 4.40pm.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said earlier that the SET had been studying about increasing trading hours for some time, but it had not gone ahead with it because it did not see much benefit accruing from the step.
He said the SET was not opposed to the prime minister’s suggestion about extending trading hours, but the SET had yet to consult other concerned agencies as to whether they will be benefited by extending the trade hours.