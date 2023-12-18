Culture Ministry aims to boost soft power contribution to Thai economy

Outlining the ministry’s plan for soft power promotion from 2023 to 2027, the multifaceted approach will encompass various aspects, including food, films, fashion, martial arts, festivals, entertainment arts as well as superstitious beliefs and sacred things.

Under this plan, the ministry will study successful soft power models from other countries, explore soft power markets and invest in personnel development to bolster the promotion of Thai soft power.

Yupa said the ministry is also supporting the government’s broader soft power promotion policies, encompassing 11 industries, namely fashion, books, films and serials, festivals, foods, design, tourism, games, music, arts and sports.

The collective efforts aim to enhance Thailand’s global cultural influence and economic standing through the strategic utilisation of soft power.