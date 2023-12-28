Satellite images show devastating impact of floods in deep South

The images, released by the Geo-informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), identified flooded areas in the deep South. A total of 6,940 hectares of land are flooded in Pattani, the most affected province, followed by 5,030 hectares in Narathiwat province, 1,222 hectares in Yala province, and 256 hectares in Songkhla province.

The rice-growing region is the worst-hit, totalling approximately 3,637 hectares. Additionally, there are other agricultural areas in low-lying regions along both main and secondary rivers in the surrounding areas that have been affected, including residential communities and some transportation routes.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives also reported areas affected by floods covering five provinces: Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, Songkhla, and Satun.

Their survey shows farming activity as most affected in Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat. A total of 15,524 farmers and 4,755 hectares of land are impacted, with over 35% involved with rice paddies, followed by other vegetables and fruit farms.

In terms of fisheries, Yala and Narathiwat are hit badly, affecting 1,420 farmers, 87.68 hectares of fish ponds, and 4,723 square metres of floating fish cage.

As regards livestock, 13,443 farmers in Narathiwat province are affected, along with 181,655 farm animals, including cattle, buffalo, pig, goat, sheep, and poultry.