Thai investors rethink strategies amid inflation & geopolitical uncertainties

Schroders’ flagship study, which has surveyed over 23,000 people who invest from 33 locations globally, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand in Southeast Asia (SEA), has identified that almost 90% of Thai investors (versus 78% globally and 79% in SEA) now believe that we have entered a new era of policy and market behaviour as a result of higher inflation and interest rates.

This is in stark contrast to last year’s study when some respondents believed the market challenges to be a blip and predicted a quick return to the more benign, low inflation, low rate environment. As a result, 70% of Thai investors (versus 54% globally and 59% in SEA) have already adjusted their investment strategies, and a third intend to do so.

The research shows Thai investors who rated their investment knowledge as ‘expert’ were the quickest to react, with 86% (versus 77% globally and 85% in SEA) having already adapted their strategy, while 38% (versus 37% globally and 41% in SEA) who rated their investment knowledge as ‘beginner’- have yet to do so.

The study also highlights that 55% of Thai investors are increasingly seeing actively managed investment and mutual funds more attractive, followed by digital assets (54%) and cryptocurrencies (53%)

The vast majority of Thai investors, however, remain optimistic, with 90% (versus 87% globally and 90% in SEA) expecting returns to be either identical to or higher than last year.