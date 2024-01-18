Pratunam fashion mall aims to be regional centre for plus-size customers

Managing director Anchalee Tantivongsakij says Krung Thong Plaza has become better known among online communities of plus-size clothes customers overseas.

“Due to word of mouth, we are better known now. Foreign customers come here to buy products for resale in their countries. In other countries, fashion designs [for plus-size clothes] are not as diverse as in Thailand,” she said.

According to Anchalee, the largest groups of her wholesale fashion mall’s customers are from other Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia.

The executive said Krung Thong Plaza’s total sales this year are estimated at 500 million baht. Most of their retail customers spend between 2,000 and 3,000 baht per shopping visit, while wholesale customers spend an average of 10,000 baht per visit.

Due to its marketing campaigns, the fashion mall attracts about 10,000 people on a weekday and up to 20,000 per day at weekends, according to the managing director. She added that the number was 30% higher than a year ago.