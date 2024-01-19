Commerce Minister eyes trade deals and Thai rice craze on US visit
Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai checked out a Thai cooking class at a Los Angeles supermarket on Thursday during a trip aimed at expanding the market for Thai exports in the United States.
Phumtham was at Ralphs Fresh Fare shopping mall for an in-store event showcasing Thai foods that included a jasmine rice cookery demonstration.
During his trip, the commerce minister is expected to sign an MoU for the purchase of Thai rice and canned food.
Two-way trade between Thailand and the US, its second-largest trading partner, rose 4.6% in the first 11 months of 2023 to $62.6 billion (2.1 trillion baht).
“Thailand should intensify marketing to boost exports and promote Thai rice among American consumers,” Phumtham said, pointing to rising competition from Indian rice. He added that there was strong demand for Thai rice in the US, especially from Thai and Asian communities.
He also urged Thai businesses and exporters to boost their competitiveness by adapting to changes in global trade such as carbon credits and environmental concerns.
Phumtham pointed out that food was considered one of Thailand’s five soft powers as part of the nation’s soft-power strategy.
"Thailand has been dubbed the world's kitchen and many people [overseas] love Thai food,” he said.