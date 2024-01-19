Commerce Minister eyes trade deals and Thai rice craze on US visit

Phumtham was at Ralphs Fresh Fare shopping mall for an in-store event showcasing Thai foods that included a jasmine rice cookery demonstration.

During his trip, the commerce minister is expected to sign an MoU for the purchase of Thai rice and canned food.

Two-way trade between Thailand and the US, its second-largest trading partner, rose 4.6% in the first 11 months of 2023 to $62.6 billion (2.1 trillion baht).