TAGTHAi signs up with TAT to become Thailand’s official tourism platform
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has joined forces with the co-founder of TAGTHAi to make it the country’s official tourism platform.
Under the MOU signed on Thursday with Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise, the TAT will promote TAGTHAi through its marketing channels and provide valuable insights on popular and upcoming attractions and routes.
In return, tourism data gathered from users of TAGTHAi will be shared with TAT’s online platforms.
"We recognise TAGTHAi's potential as a comprehensive platform that simplifies and personalises travel in Thailand," said TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool. "Through this collaboration, we aim to offer unique experiences that cater to independent travellers and showcase the authentic local way of life, aligning with Thailand's soft power strategy."
Kalin Sarasin, chairman of the management committee of Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise, emphasised the pivotal role of digital technology in the tourism industry.
"TAGTHAi wants to solidify Thailand’s position as a world-class tourism destination," he said.
"This partnership with TAT will empower us to become the most comprehensive platform for travelers, ensuring a seamless and fulfilling Thai experience."
Launched in 2019, TAGTHAi (pronounced “Tak-Thaai”) means “greetings” in Thai.
The all-in-one app offers convenient booking across flights, hotels, tours, and activities, along with curated recommendations and local insights. Additionally, the platform's TAGTHAi Pass allows cashless access to selected tourism services, supporting local businesses and promoting sustainable tourism practices.
Current offers on the platform include the City Pass for Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, and Ayutthaya, as well as the Massage Pass, ONESIAM Pass, Golf Pass, and Elephant Lover Pass. The City Pass and Golf Pass are being expanded to cover more destinations.