TAGTHAi signs up with TAT to become Thailand’s official tourism platform

Kalin Sarasin, chairman of the management committee of Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise, emphasised the pivotal role of digital technology in the tourism industry.

"TAGTHAi wants to solidify Thailand’s position as a world-class tourism destination," he said.

"This partnership with TAT will empower us to become the most comprehensive platform for travelers, ensuring a seamless and fulfilling Thai experience."

Launched in 2019, TAGTHAi (pronounced “Tak-Thaai”) means “greetings” in Thai.

The all-in-one app offers convenient booking across flights, hotels, tours, and activities, along with curated recommendations and local insights. Additionally, the platform's TAGTHAi Pass allows cashless access to selected tourism services, supporting local businesses and promoting sustainable tourism practices.

Current offers on the platform include the City Pass for Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, and Ayutthaya, as well as the Massage Pass, ONESIAM Pass, Golf Pass, and Elephant Lover Pass. The City Pass and Golf Pass are being expanded to cover more destinations.