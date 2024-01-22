Srettha takes Cabinet to Ranong, champions province’s maritime prospects
At his second mobile cabinet meeting held in Ranong, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin pledged to enhance the province’s shipping capabilities by building a deep-sea port as part of the ambitious southern land bridge project.
The Chumphon-Ranong land bridge, initially proposed in 2018, stands as a pivotal component of the government’s economic development strategy for the South of Thailand.
Before attending the meeting, the premier engaged with several local agencies to gain insights into the challenges the province is facing concerning border security and illegal fishing.
“Ranong port has a geographical advantage and is positioned optimally for strategic expansion, serving as a gateway to densely populated countries with high growth potential like Bangladesh and India,” said Korbsak Pootrakul, Bangkok Bank’s executive director.
“The Ranong deep-sea port will sit on the same latitude as ports in Sri Lanka and Africa, providing a direct route instead of having to sail south towards Pak Bara or north towards Dawei.”
Representatives from the local fishing industry have also voiced their apprehension, saying the proposed plan places a deep-sea port in an area frequented by fishermen. Critics have raised concerns about the land bridge’s financial viability and potential environmental impact.
“I believe the land bridge project will be beneficial for Ranong economically. However, the group most affected will be the local fishermen, so once the project is finalised, there must be a fund to compensate them for lost income,” said Pornsak Kaewthaworn, president of the Ranong Chamber of Commerce.
Launching his second mobile Cabinet meeting, this is the first time in 40 years that Srettha has visited the southern province. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara, and PM secretary-general Prommin Lertsuridej.
Srettha, meanwhile, pitched the southern land bridge project to potential investors at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he only received concrete interest from Emirati logistics company, Dubai Ports World, who are already invested in Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi.