Srettha takes Cabinet to Ranong, champions province’s maritime prospects

The Chumphon-Ranong land bridge, initially proposed in 2018, stands as a pivotal component of the government’s economic development strategy for the South of Thailand.

Before attending the meeting, the premier engaged with several local agencies to gain insights into the challenges the province is facing concerning border security and illegal fishing.

“Ranong port has a geographical advantage and is positioned optimally for strategic expansion, serving as a gateway to densely populated countries with high growth potential like Bangladesh and India,” said Korbsak Pootrakul, Bangkok Bank’s executive director.