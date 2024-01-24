PM denies misusing power as FM to disclose confidential economic data

While failing to explain why government spokesman Chai Wacharonke was able to announce the key economic data for 2023, Srettha only said he did not abuse his authority at the Finance Minister to get the data from the Fiscal Policy Office.

The controversial disclosure by Chai on Tuesday revealed that the Thai economy grew by only 1.8% in 2023, in stark contrast to the 2.5-3% projection by the Bank of Thailand (BOT).

This move was seen by some as an attempt to justify the plan to take an off-budget loan of 500 billion baht to fund the digital wallet scheme. Many state agencies have advised against the loan, saying the economy is not in a big enough crisis to warrant it.