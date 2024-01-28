EV, defence tech, halal food named Thailand’s ‘champion industries’

Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri, deputy government spokeswoman, said the Industry Ministry has identified the manufacturing of electric vehicles (EV), defence technology and halal food products as the three pivotal industries that require government support.

Radklao said the ministry chose to focus on these three industries in line with the changing consumer trends and the global situation.

Among the support measures, she said, the ministry would provide support to SMEs that function as supply chains for these three industries.