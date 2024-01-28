EV, defence tech, halal food named Thailand’s ‘champion industries’
The Industry Ministry is set to intensify efforts to promote small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) associated with three “champion” industries, a government spokesperson said on Sunday.
Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri, deputy government spokeswoman, said the Industry Ministry has identified the manufacturing of electric vehicles (EV), defence technology and halal food products as the three pivotal industries that require government support.
Radklao said the ministry chose to focus on these three industries in line with the changing consumer trends and the global situation.
Among the support measures, she said, the ministry would provide support to SMEs that function as supply chains for these three industries.
Radklao added that the ministry has improved its online industry platform, called i.Industry system, to provide a one-stop service for foreign investors to conveniently open factories in Thailand.
The ministry will also try to help old and dying industries to adapt to new industrial trends to survive, she added.